Key Takeaways Apple initially intended to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices to increase market share in countries where the iPhone was not as popular.

However, due to business considerations, Apple decided to focus on making the Apple Watch exclusively for iPhone users, cutting back on Android compatibility.

As a result, using an Apple Watch with an Android device is currently only possible through connecting to an LTE network or Wi-Fi and requires an iPhone for setup and notification syncing. It is unlikely that the Apple Watch will be supported on other operating systems or non-Apple devices in the future.

Apple apparently wanted to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices, supporting features such as health tracking, among others. As we now all know, that didn’t happen, and the company made it impossible to use an Apple Watch with Android devices, making it only usable with iPhones and other Apple products.

Related: These are the best smartwatches in 2023

However, that wasn’t always the plan. Apple initially wanted to make the watch compatible with Android smartphones. A new Bloomberg report reveals that “Apple engineers were also deeply engaged in an effort to make the watch and Health app compatible with the billions of Android devices in circulation.” This would have supposedly help Apple gain market share in countries where the iPhone wasn’t as popular.

The report didn’t reveal when the decision was made to cut back development and focus on iPhones instead, but it does claim that the process of bringing the Apple Watch to Android was “nearly complete”, and it was called Project Fennel.

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

As for “Why it was canceled”, there’s a simple explanation: Because of “business considerations”. Apple was likely concerned that supporting the Apple Watch on non-Apple products could hurt its sales, and therefore, the company decided to shut down the entire project and focus on making it better for iPhone users.

The news isn’t surprising, given that recent reports an email exchanges have revealed that Apple originally wanted to bring iMessage to non-Apple smartphones and devices. The project was short-lived as Craig Federighi and other executives wanted to create an ecosystem lock-in for Apple users to encourage them to stay with the operating system and Apple for as long as possible. While it’s not known, there’s a possibility that this is the main reason Apple is refusing to add support for RCS (Rich Communication Services).

As it stands, the only way to use an Apple Watch with an Android device is by connecting it to an LTE network or Wi-Fi (including via hotspot). An iPhone is still required to set up the watch, and to sync notifications, so it’s not an easy process, and very few people can afford to have and use two devices simultaneously – let alone the fact that most people only require a single device for their daily needs.

The question of how the support between Apple Watch and Android remains unknown and unanswered, and it’s up to anyone’s guess to decide how Android users would’ve been able to download apps from the App Store, or sync their notifications. As it stands, the Apple Watch is unlikely to be ever supported on other operating systems and non-Apple devices.

It’s worth noting that while Apple remains the top OEM in the smartwatch field. Other companies are finally catching up to provide a similar level of app support, compatibility, and accurate tracking, but many are still behind. Samsung and Google are some of the biggest names out there, and Samsung has been a key player for several years, providing excellent smartwatches for Samsung users.

These are the best smartwatches for Android