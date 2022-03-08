Apple upgrades iPad Air with iPad Pro M1 chip

Apple has announced a new iteration of the iPad Air. The new and even more amazing iPad Air 5 comes with the same design as its previous version, but with a huge upgrade on the inside.

It seems that the rumors turned out to be true. The new iPad Air 5 comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip. This means that you will get tons of power and other great upgrades inside this thin and light design. The new iPad Air’s M1 processor features an 8-core CPU that is 60 percent faster than the A14 Bionic, and its GPU is two times faster than the one found in the base model of the MacBook Air. Not only that, but we also get a 16-core Neural Engine and 5G support.

The new iPad Air also features a new 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera that now supports Center Stage, which means that you will always be in the center of the show while making video calls. It also features a 2 times faster USB-C port, and it continues to support the Magick Keyboard for you to make it even more productive. Further, the new iPad Air will get more features thanks to enhanced multitasking functionality which comes as part of iPadOS.

The iPad Air 5 comes in new color options, including Space Gray, Starlight, Pink Purple, and a new Blue variant. The best part is that it is still available for just $599, and you can pre-order yours starting on Friday, March 18. Unfortunately, we don’t get a storage boost, as it also comes with the same 64GB storage space as its predecessor.

Developing...