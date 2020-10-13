Update: As for the pricing in India, the HomePod Mini will set buyers back by Rs. 9,900 and will be available from Apple.com and authorized resellers.

It is the iPhone 12 launch date, but it is not all about the iPhones only. Apple has today unveiled its latest smart speaker – the HomePod Mini. As the name suggests, this is a smaller and more affordable version of the standard HomePod. The HomePod Mini has a spherical form factor, somewhat like Amazon’s new Echo Dot speakers. The device is wrapped in a woven mesh fabric and has a display on top. But the best part is its price – $99!

Talking about the audio hardware, a full-range dynamic driver to headline the output, while a pair of radiators are there for enhanced bass output. At its heart is the in-house S5 chip that also brings a new technology called Computational Audio. Computational audio optimizes the loudness, adjusts the dynamic range and provides a more refined audio output. Also, you can sync multiple Home Pod Mini speakers to create a stereo system.

The U1 Ultrawide Band inside will allow users to connect their iPhones by just bringing it near the speaker. This feature comes to life by using the spatial awareness capabilities of the U1 chip and will be enabled later this year. Plus, it can also connect to a host of smart accessories in your house by using the companion app.

Notably, the HomePod Mini also comes with an intercom feature that you can connect with your iPhone and other HomePod Minis in your home for a seamless communication experience. You an also Siri Ask to turn down the heat, lock the doors, dim the lights, or set scenes to control multiple accessories with voice commands. Speech recognition has also improved by 2x. Plus, the virtual assistant can be linked to your iPhone for performing a wide range of tasks such as sending messages, checking emails and reading calendars.

You can start pre-ordering the HomePod Mini starting November 6 and it will be up for grabs starting November 16. As for the price, the HomePod Mini costs just $99 and comes in two colors – white and space gray.