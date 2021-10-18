On Monday, 18th October, at the Unleashed Keynote streamed from Cupertino, Apple unveiled a new set of colors for HomePod mini, to make it easier to mesh into your home. Alongside the Space Grey and White options, you can now buy the device in Blue, Yellow, and Orange. It still starts at $99 and can be bought in the new avatars starting this November.

Apple’s Bob Borchers added, “HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users.”

The color refresh is not the only change coming to HomePod mini, as Apple will be expanding the capability to recognize multiple users to all regions where the smart speaker is available. And Siri will now be able to automatically adjust volume, control Apple TVs, control appliances with increased granularity, and even use Find My to locate your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple Watch, or AirTag.

And as always, the OEM also noted how Privacy is of utmost importance, and how “Hey Siri” is recognized locally and any information sent to Apple Servers does not contain any identifying factors, and will not be used for adverts.

Now alongside the HomePod mini, the event also gave us a new Apple Music subscription called the Voice Plan which starts at $4.99, becoming available alongside the $9.99 Individual and $14.99 Family Plan.

Also, the HomePod mini was not the only audio-based device unveiled, as Apple finally introduced the long-rumored third-generation of AirPods. To learn more check out this piece by Roland Udvarlaki who details the important details you need to know. To give you a small brief, it features a redesign that makes it smaller while improving on its battery for six hours of listening time.