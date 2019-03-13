Apple is holding a March 25 event that is more than likely related to its upcoming TV streaming service that we’ve been hearing about for quite some time. A recent report indicates that at launch the service will have little to no content that is Apple’s own, as Apple’s TV shows and movies are still in development. The report claims that the target launch for these is sometime this fall.

The same report claims that Apple is pushing networks like HBO, Showtime and Starz for a deal, before its March 25 announcement. The iPhone-maker has a deadline this Friday to sign all the deals it requires, and is willing to offer “concessions”. It is also rumored that the Apple Credit Card we’ve been hearing about (codenamed Project Cookie) will also make a debut at the event.

With mostly content from external partners, Apple’s TV streaming offering will start off as a Netflix competitor. While many original titles are being planned, Apple is reportedly only going to have a select few ready to air at launch.