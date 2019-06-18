Other OS

Apple TV Picture-in-Picture feature coming with tvOS 13

Contents
Apple TV Picture-in-Picture

As Apple announced the next generation of its Apple TV operating system, tvOS 13, at the beginning of the month, it mentioned some of the new features that will be added to improve the user experience. However, it seems to have forgotten to tell us about an important feature that was just spotted in the second beta of tvOS 13, which is now available.

Picture-in-Picture will allow a video to continue playing while you are browsing the user interface of your Apple TV, looking for something else. The video will be playing in a thumbnail window, in the bottom corner of your screen, with controls overlaid on top so you can easily jump back into watching it full screen or end the playback altogether.

Image source: 9to5mac

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
9to5mac
Posted In
Other OS
Tags
Apple, apple tv, News, tvOS, tvOS 13
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.