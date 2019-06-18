Apple TV Picture-in-Picture feature coming with tvOS 13

As Apple announced the next generation of its Apple TV operating system, tvOS 13, at the beginning of the month, it mentioned some of the new features that will be added to improve the user experience. However, it seems to have forgotten to tell us about an important feature that was just spotted in the second beta of tvOS 13, which is now available.

Picture-in-Picture will allow a video to continue playing while you are browsing the user interface of your Apple TV, looking for something else. The video will be playing in a thumbnail window, in the bottom corner of your screen, with controls overlaid on top so you can easily jump back into watching it full screen or end the playback altogether.

Image source: 9to5mac