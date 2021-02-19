Google teased the arrival of Apple TV on its platform on Wednesday with a tweet. A day after, the company announced that Apple TV+ is now available for Chromecast with Google TV via the Apple TV app. The news comes from Google’s blog post that says users can access the Apple TV app by going to the Apps tab or the apps row in the For you tab. You’ll be able to watch your favorite TV shows within the app if you are subscribed to Apple TV+.

You can now enjoy Apple Originals on Google TV. These include series like “Ted Lasso,” which was recently nominated for two Golden Globes, “For All Mankind” season two debuting tomorrow, “The Morning Show” and “Servant,” as well as movies like “Greyhound” and “Palmer.” The Apple TV app also gives you access to your library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple. Furthermore, it shows personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels. Moreover, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels with Family Sharing.

Users in the US can now browse Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results on Google TV. They can use the Google Assistant to open the Apple TV app or play an Apple Original title and add the title to your Watchlist for later. Google says that it will roll out these features for global users in the coming months. In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, the Apple TV app will also be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. The company plans to roll out to more Android TV-powered devices in the coming months.

The Chromecast with Google TV can stream video in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second and now has a voice remote, which has a dedicated Google Assistant button that helps you find something to watch.