Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball comes to your devices

After the rumors spurt up last week, Apple officially announced the partnership with MLB at the Peek Performance event today. Apple says that Friday Night Baseball, with a doubleheader with live pre-game and post-game shows, will be available to fans in eight countries only Apple TV+. Apple says Friday Night Baseball will be available to all Apple TV+ users as soon as the regular season begins.

Users in US and Canada will also have access to a new 24/7 live stream. Users will be able to game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more, right through Apple TV+. In addition, on-demand programming which includes highlights and MLB-themed original content will also be available.

Apple TV+ users will be able to stream Friday Night Baseball iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, gaming consoles, and on tv.apple.com. Friday Night Baseball will be available to stream on Apple TV+ in these countries: the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Apple says the service will expand to additional countries in future.

Source: Apple