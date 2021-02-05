Let’s end the day with some great discounts on devices that will give you an unbelievable media experience. We will start with a rare discount on the Apple TV 4K that’s currently available for $150 after a 39 discount in its 32GB version, or grab the 64GB variant for $10 with $9 savings. These are Apple’s latest model, and they feature support for several services, including Netflix, Hulu, and more. You also get 4K HDR and Dolby Vision for stunning picture quality, Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound, and you can also ask Siri to search for your favorite content with the Siri Remote.

You can also go for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which’s a more affordable option. You would usually get this device for $50, but you can now grab yours for just $40, and it will also give your 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support.

Now, we also have some amazing deals on Hisense Smart TVs. You can grab one starting at $350 if you go for the 55-inch Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV. You get a built-in Chromecast to cast any of your favorite content, Bluetooth Audio, DTS Virtual X, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and HDR support to watch your movies, shows, or to play your favorite games, and you also get to save $50. Now, a larger display translates to a higher price tag but also better savings. If you want the 65-inch variant of this Smart TV, you would have to pay $400, but you’d also get $100 savings, and if you want the 85-inch variant, get ready to cough up $1,000 but save $700. Now, that can be a bit too much, but remember that these Smart TVs are on sale over at Best Buy, meaning that you can get them with up to 24-month financing, meaning that you may get the 85-inch Hisense Smart TV by paying $41.67 monthly for the next two years.

Finally, you may also want to boost your audio experience by getting a new soundbar to go with your new Smart TV. Our first pick is the VIZIO Elevate P514a-H6 5.1.4 Home Theater Surround Sound Bar that is selling for $899 after a $100.99 discount. Suppose that’s a bit too much for you. In that case, there are more affordable options from Samsung and Sony, as the Sony HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is available for $198 and the Samsung HW-T450 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio is up for grabs at just $128 with $81.99 and $72 savings, respectively.