Apple has been on a lauch-spree lately. It announced the new iPad, iPhone SE and then the MackBook Pro refresh a few days ago. Now, a new rumor has it that the company might announce its Apple TV refresh soon.

The new Apple TV 4K (2020) model is speculated to come in 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. It is likely to have the A12X chip, which debuted on the first-generation 11-inch iPad Pro back in October 2018. For reference, the current Apple TV 4K packs the A10X chip.

New Apple TV 4K with A12X – 64GB/128GB ready to ship. 👀



Codename: Neptune T1125



Another one of those things that could drop any time. Apple got no chill right now 😬😂



I’ll let you know if/when I hear a date. Who knows, maybe Apple can keep it a secret from me 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 7, 2020

The leak comes from Jon Prosser, who tipped the launch of iPhone SE weeks in advance. He wasn’t able to provide any concrete launch schedule for the upcoming product. However, he did mention that the new offering could drop any time soon.

Additionally, Apple is expected to unveil its new tvOS variant at WWDC 2020 next month.

Source: Twitter