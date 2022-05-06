Read update
- We have added additional information and updated the trade-in values.
UPDATE: 05/08/2023 08:30 EST BY ROLAND UDVARLAKI
Trading in an eligible iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and even an Android device is a great way to save money and recoup some of your previous investment. Today’s electronics cost eye-watering prices, and with the recent events around the world, prices could go up even more. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that trading-in isn’t always the best solution, and there are a lot of horror stories out there, like my own experience, which could easily turn you away from using Apple and any other companies services to trade in your old laptop, phone, or smartwatch.
Apple is also adjusting its trade-in values across its portfolio and the devices it accepts. The prices changed recently, and some devices have received steep cuts, while others, like the MacBook Air, received higher maximum evaluations.
Before we talk about the advantages and the disadvantages of trading in your old device, let’s take a look at the prices to get a better idea if they’re worth considering:
Trade-in prices for iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac & Android smartphones
Trade-in prices for iPhones
|Product
|Trade-in value
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Up to $630
|iPhone 13 Pro
|Up to $530
|iPhone 13
|Up to $400
|iPhone 13 mini
|Up to $330
|iPhone SE (3rd Generation)
|Up to $160
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Up to $440
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Up to $350
|iPhone 12
|Up to $300
|iPhone 12 mini
|Up to $220
|iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
|Up to $90
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|Up to $280
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Up to $240
|iPhone 11
|Up to $200
|iPhone XS Max
|Up to $200
|iPhone XS
|Up to $160
|iPhone XR
|Up to $150
|iPhone X
|Up to $130
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Up to $100
|iPhone 8
|Up to $75
|iPhone 7 Plus
|Up to $60
|iPhone 7
|Up to $40
Trade-in prices for Apple Watches
|Product
|Trade-in value
|Apple Watch Series 7
|Up to $165
|Apple Watch Series 6
|Up to $110
|Apple Watch SE
|Up to $80
|Apple Watch Series 5
|Up to $85
|Apple Watch Series 4
|Up to $55
Trade-in prices for iPads
|Product
|Trade-in value
|iPad Pro
|Up to $470
|iPad Air
|Up to $320
|iPad
|Up to $175
|iPad mini
|Up to $250
Trade-in prices for Mac
|Product
|Trade-in value
|MacBook Pro
|Up to $775
|MacBook Air
|Up to $450
|MacBook
|Up to $125
|iMac Pro
|Up to $575
|iMac
|Up to $510
|Mac Pro
|Up to $1,250
|Mac mini
|Up to $405
Trade-in prices for Android smartphones
|Product
|Trade-in value
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Up to $305
|Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G
|Up to $240
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|Up to $210
|Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G
|Up to $160
|Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
|Up to $110
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Up to $110
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Up to $80
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|Up to $80
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Up to $60
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Up to $40
|Samsung Galaxy S9+
|Up to $40
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Up to $30
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|Up to $180
|Samsung Galaxy Note 20
|Up to $130
|Samsung Galaxy Note 10
|Up to $60
|Samsung Galaxy Note 9
|Up to $75
|Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|Up to $40
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|Up to $130
|Google Pixel 6
|Up to $90
|Google Pixel 6a
|Up to $85
|Google Pixel 5
|Up to $60
|Google Pixel 5a
|Up to $70
|Google Pixel 4XL
|Up to $50
|Google Pixel 4
|Up to $40
|Google Pixel 4a
|Up to $40
The full list of all the values and products can be found on Apple’s website.
What are the benefits of trading in?
The first and most obvious benefit is that there is supposed to be no hassle, and it’s far more convenient. If you don’t like dealing with customer service and other people, it’s a great and quick way to get rid of your old electronics and receive money for them.
Trading in is as simple as selecting a few options on Apple’s website, getting a quote, and sending the product back to Apple via a paid shipping label. Once your item is reviewed, you’ll instantly get the gift card or the value taken off your newly purchased product, which can apply to other Apple products, including iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, and other products and accessories. Users also have a choice to return their devices free of charge, should they change their minds or receive a different value after inspection. Apple also offers free recycling for devices damaged beyond repair.
Using Apple’s trade-in system is also often one of the best ways to maximize the return on your investment, as Apple often offers the highest prices for its products. That being said, it’s always best to check other third-party trade-in services as they may offer better deals from time to time.
Apple also runs special trade-in and other promotions that let you receive additional gift cards around Christmas, and it’s an excellent way to save money on some of the most expensive technology on the market.
If you have a fully broken and unusable device, you might want to remove it from your house. Electronics must always be recycled responsibly, as they contain a lot of components that could be reused in new devices. They have a lot of copper, gold, and other essential materials that could be used in new products. Apple does this well, and it can do that free of charge.
How can you trade-in?
Apple currently offers two different ways to trade-in.
- Online: Apple lets you request a quote online by submitting some information about your device's overall condition, such as serial number, storage configuration, model, and whether it turns on, and the display is still working.
- In Store: You can walk into any Apple Store and receive help to back up your data and prepare your device before switching or upgrading to a new Apple product.
It’s worth noting that if you’re not ready to upgrade or buy something right away, Apple will provide you with an Apple Gift Card that you can use anytime at Apple.com.
Why should you avoid trading in?
While there are a lot of benefits to using the Apple trade-in service, there are also a lot of drawbacks. The first and most important factor is that you get credit in gift cards that you can apply and use towards other purchases inside the App Store and the Apple Store. There is no way to get physical money for your returned items, so you can’t make a quick few bucks by trading in.
I’ve had a typical horror experience using Apple’s trade-in program, which shows that customer service depends on the warehouse and technicians you send your device. Each place is different, and just because you receive a fair quote for your device, you may be offered absolutely nothing, or significantly lower values in exchange. There are also a lot of satisfied customers, though, and many have claimed that it was a relatively quick and pleasant experience, but it’s something to keep in mind.
It’s also worth noting that shipping an item to Apple’s partners involves shipping and using various transportation methods, increasing the time and entire process. It could take multiple working days, or worse, weeks, until you receive your credit. You’re only allowed to send in your old devices using the Apple trade-in kit, which Apple sends out to you, and it includes extra padding to protect devices. (You’re not required to send back any chargers, accessories, bands, and straps, but Apple can recycle them for you free of charge if you decide to do so)
Last but not least is the valuation. There are other services that offer physical cash for your devices and include a much higher price than Apple. The Apple credit you receive from Apple can only be applied towards purchases and gift cards, and you’re unable to spend any of your credits outside of the Apple Store.
Should use you use Apple Trade-In?
It depends on the product you want to trade-in, and your expectations. It may be worth considering if you’re happy with the quoted amount that you’re expected to receive from Apple, and plan on using that towards another purchase.
However, if you need cash and want to make a few bucks quickly, Apple might not be a great option, since you’re forced to spend your credits at Apple.com, or in physical Apple stores.
There are also many other options out there, such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Swappa, and Craigslist, to mention a few. All of these services offer up to 50% more for your old devices than Apple, and although it requires you to communicate and manage the sale yourself, you’ll remain in control. Ebay, for example, protects you, the seller, and the buyer in case there are inconsistencies with the product’s quality, description, or shipping. These are much better options if you’re looking to make some money, or you want more for your devices, but it also requires a little more work from your end.
These are the best and latest iPhones that money can buy in 2023
iPhone SE 2022
The latest iPhone SE 2022 comes with 5G and the A15 Bionic Chip, the same SoC that powers the iPhone 13 series of flagship devices. The new iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone in Apple’s lineup, and it comes with new camera features and improved battery life.
Apple iPhone 14
iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life.
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro is the latest premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro is the latest large-screen premium smartphone from the brand. It features a new pill-shaped 'Dynamic Island' notch, 48MP primary camera sensors, an A16 Bionic chipset, and much more.
These are some of the best and latest Mac computers
Apple MacBook Air
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features.
Mac mini$560 $600 Save $40
The 2020 Apple Mac mini comes with the latest M1 Silicon, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD. It's more than capable for multitasking, browsing, and even editing videos and images. It's one of the cheapest Mac computers that you can get your hands on today.
24-inch iMac (M1 2021)$1200 $1300 Save $100
The latest 24-inch iMac finally comes with Apple’s own powerful M1 Silicon and 8GB of RAM. It has a new, improved design, a higher quality camera, excellent speakers and comes in a number of new colors to brighten up your room or office.
14-inch Apple MacBook Pro$1750 $2000 Save $250
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition.
16-inch Apple MacBook Pro$2250 $2500 Save $250
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the most compact laptops from Apple that packs a punch. It has a large display, and the performance it can provide is unseen in other equally sized devices from the competition.
Mac Studio
Apple’s Mac Studio is a remarkably compact powerhouse that will take on anything you may want to throw at it. It comes with an Apple M1 Max or an M1 Ultra chip, making it one of the most potent Macs on the market.