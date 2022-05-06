Trading in an eligible iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and even an Android device is a great way to save money and recoup some of your previous investment. Today’s electronics cost eye-watering prices, and with the recent events around the world, prices could go up even more. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that trading-in isn’t always the best solution, and there are a lot of horror stories out there, like my own experience, which could easily turn you away from using Apple and any other companies services to trade in your old laptop, phone, or smartwatch.

Apple is also adjusting its trade-in values across its portfolio and the devices it accepts. The prices changed recently, and some devices have received steep cuts, while others, like the MacBook Air, received higher maximum evaluations.

Before we talk about the advantages and the disadvantages of trading in your old device, let’s take a look at the prices to get a better idea if they’re worth considering:

Trade-in prices for iPhones, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac & Android smartphones

Trade-in prices for iPhones

Product Trade-in value iPhone 13 Pro Max Up to $630 iPhone 13 Pro Up to $530 iPhone 13 Up to $400 iPhone 13 mini Up to $330 iPhone SE (3rd Generation) Up to $160 iPhone 12 Pro Max Up to $440 iPhone 12 Pro Up to $350 iPhone 12 Up to $300 iPhone 12 mini Up to $220 iPhone SE (2nd Generation) Up to $90 iPhone 11 Pro Max Up to $280 iPhone 11 Pro Up to $240 iPhone 11 Up to $200 iPhone XS Max Up to $200 iPhone XS Up to $160 iPhone XR Up to $150 iPhone X Up to $130 iPhone 8 Plus Up to $100 iPhone 8 Up to $75 iPhone 7 Plus Up to $60 iPhone 7 Up to $40

Trade-in prices for Apple Watches

Product Trade-in value Apple Watch Series 7 Up to $165 Apple Watch Series 6 Up to $110 Apple Watch SE Up to $80 Apple Watch Series 5 Up to $85 Apple Watch Series 4 Up to $55

Trade-in prices for iPads

Product Trade-in value iPad Pro Up to $470 iPad Air Up to $320 iPad Up to $175 iPad mini Up to $250

Trade-in prices for Mac

Product Trade-in value MacBook Pro Up to $775 MacBook Air Up to $450 MacBook Up to $125 iMac Pro Up to $575 iMac Up to $510 Mac Pro Up to $1,250 Mac mini Up to $405

Trade-in prices for Android smartphones

Product Trade-in value Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Up to $305 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Up to $240 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Up to $210 Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Up to $160 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Up to $110 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Up to $110 Samsung Galaxy S20 Up to $80 Samsung Galaxy S10+ Up to $80 Samsung Galaxy S10 Up to $60 Samsung Galaxy S10e Up to $40 Samsung Galaxy S9+ Up to $40 Samsung Galaxy S9 Up to $30 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Up to $180 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Up to $130 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Up to $60 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Up to $75 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Up to $40 Google Pixel 6 Pro Up to $130 Google Pixel 6 Up to $90 Google Pixel 6a Up to $85 Google Pixel 5 Up to $60 Google Pixel 5a Up to $70 Google Pixel 4XL Up to $50 Google Pixel 4 Up to $40 Google Pixel 4a Up to $40

The full list of all the values and products can be found on Apple’s website.

What are the benefits of trading in?

The first and most obvious benefit is that there is supposed to be no hassle, and it’s far more convenient. If you don’t like dealing with customer service and other people, it’s a great and quick way to get rid of your old electronics and receive money for them.

Trading in is as simple as selecting a few options on Apple’s website, getting a quote, and sending the product back to Apple via a paid shipping label. Once your item is reviewed, you’ll instantly get the gift card or the value taken off your newly purchased product, which can apply to other Apple products, including iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, and other products and accessories. Users also have a choice to return their devices free of charge, should they change their minds or receive a different value after inspection. Apple also offers free recycling for devices damaged beyond repair.

Using Apple’s trade-in system is also often one of the best ways to maximize the return on your investment, as Apple often offers the highest prices for its products. That being said, it’s always best to check other third-party trade-in services as they may offer better deals from time to time.

Apple also runs special trade-in and other promotions that let you receive additional gift cards around Christmas, and it’s an excellent way to save money on some of the most expensive technology on the market.

If you have a fully broken and unusable device, you might want to remove it from your house. Electronics must always be recycled responsibly, as they contain a lot of components that could be reused in new devices. They have a lot of copper, gold, and other essential materials that could be used in new products. Apple does this well, and it can do that free of charge.

How can you trade-in?

Apple currently offers two different ways to trade-in.

Online: Apple lets you request a quote online by submitting some information about your device's overall condition, such as serial number, storage configuration, model, and whether it turns on, and the display is still working. In Store: You can walk into any Apple Store and receive help to back up your data and prepare your device before switching or upgrading to a new Apple product.

It’s worth noting that if you’re not ready to upgrade or buy something right away, Apple will provide you with an Apple Gift Card that you can use anytime at Apple.com.

Why should you avoid trading in?

While there are a lot of benefits to using the Apple trade-in service, there are also a lot of drawbacks. The first and most important factor is that you get credit in gift cards that you can apply and use towards other purchases inside the App Store and the Apple Store. There is no way to get physical money for your returned items, so you can’t make a quick few bucks by trading in.

I’ve had a typical horror experience using Apple’s trade-in program, which shows that customer service depends on the warehouse and technicians you send your device. Each place is different, and just because you receive a fair quote for your device, you may be offered absolutely nothing, or significantly lower values in exchange. There are also a lot of satisfied customers, though, and many have claimed that it was a relatively quick and pleasant experience, but it’s something to keep in mind.

It’s also worth noting that shipping an item to Apple’s partners involves shipping and using various transportation methods, increasing the time and entire process. It could take multiple working days, or worse, weeks, until you receive your credit. You’re only allowed to send in your old devices using the Apple trade-in kit, which Apple sends out to you, and it includes extra padding to protect devices. (You’re not required to send back any chargers, accessories, bands, and straps, but Apple can recycle them for you free of charge if you decide to do so)

Last but not least is the valuation. There are other services that offer physical cash for your devices and include a much higher price than Apple. The Apple credit you receive from Apple can only be applied towards purchases and gift cards, and you’re unable to spend any of your credits outside of the Apple Store.

Should use you use Apple Trade-In?

It depends on the product you want to trade-in, and your expectations. It may be worth considering if you’re happy with the quoted amount that you’re expected to receive from Apple, and plan on using that towards another purchase.

However, if you need cash and want to make a few bucks quickly, Apple might not be a great option, since you’re forced to spend your credits at Apple.com, or in physical Apple stores.

There are also many other options out there, such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Swappa, and Craigslist, to mention a few. All of these services offer up to 50% more for your old devices than Apple, and although it requires you to communicate and manage the sale yourself, you’ll remain in control. Ebay, for example, protects you, the seller, and the buyer in case there are inconsistencies with the product’s quality, description, or shipping. These are much better options if you’re looking to make some money, or you want more for your devices, but it also requires a little more work from your end.

