If you have a problem with your iPhone, Apple might be able to fix it in the comfort of your own home, or at your workplace. The company started offering a new repair service where one of its repair service providers will be able to come you in order to fix your iPhone.

This will be available “in select locations”, which, in the U.S., are San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas. Also, only certain types of repairs can be subject to this service. The regular costs of the repair could be accompanied by an “onsite visit fee”. You can find out more on Apple’s support website.

