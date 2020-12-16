Apple is rumored to be working on upgrading its truly wireless earphones lineup. We recently reported that the company could launch the 3rd gen AirPods and 2nd gen AirPods Pro in 2021. Both are said to be an upgrade over the current AirPods and AirPods Pro. Now, Apple has reportedly confirmed that it is working on a ‘Lite’ variant of its AirPods Pro. It could make AirPods cheaper with the launch of its upcoming TWS earphones.

As per TheElec report, Apple is working on AirPods Pro Lite to expand its presence in the wireless earphones market. This upcoming product is tipped to come without the support for the company’s noise canceling feature . Further, the Lite variant of AirPods Pro is said to be launched in the first half of next year. The Cupertino-based company is rumored to be developing a system-in-package (SiP) product containing Apple’s H1 chip, which is an AirPod audio driver chip, through a domestic materials partner.

The AirPods Pro 'Lite' could be the successor to the current AirPods.

While the existing SiP has a rounded shape, the upcoming Lite variant is expected to feature a simple square design. As per the report, the product is scheduled to undergo quality verification within this year and start production in 2021. Moreover, the report cites a source close to the matter to go on to mention that the new hearables will be around 20 percent lower than the price of the AirPods Pro that come with active noise canceling technology.

Apple is already rumored to be working on the upgrades to the existing AirPods lineup. The new report reiterates the previous rumors that despite a new design, upcoming AirPods will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancelation.