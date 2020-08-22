New technology usually comes at with a higher price tag, but Apple is trying to find ways to give its users new 5G enabled iPhones without increasing prices. However, that doesn’t mean the new iPhone 12 lineup will be more expensive than its predecessor. A new report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple is looking for alternatives to cut costs with other components.

According to the latest research note by Ming-Chi Kuo, Sub-6GHz 5G technology will increase the cost of new iPhones by $75 to $85, and millimeter-wave would make them $125 to $135 more expensive. This doesn’t necessarily mean the new iPhone 12 will be more expensive than the iPhone 11 lineup, since Apple is trying to save money on other components. The battery board is one of the areas where Kuo believes Apple will be able to cut costs the most.

Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple is going for a simpler and smaller battery board design with fewer layers. This hybrid battery board would be 40 to 50 percent less expensive than the one in the iPhone 11, and it would help keep costs down. Apple may also try to adopt a purely soft board design in the 2021 iPhone lineup that would reduce an additional 30 to 40 percent to the price of the iPhone 12’s board.

Source MacRumors