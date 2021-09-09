We heard several reports of the M1 MacBook Pro displays cracking very easily, and new reports are claiming that a class-action lawsuit is being planned against Apple. The cracked displays cost hundreds of dollars to get fixed, and Apple seems to be cherry-picking on who gets the repair for free of charge, and who gets to pay anywhere from $300-$800 for a complete screen replacement.

9to5Mac reported the news and showed us a few images of the issue. Multiple posts on the Apple Support Communities and Reddit claiming that the cracks happened when the lid was opened or closed. The affected users claim the cracks appeared with regular use. Most users have been charged for screen repairs, although some got away with free replacements.

In most reported cases, Apple denied any liability and claimed that small pieces of debris are to blame.

“Apple’s customer service has not been receptive to these grievances. Users complain that Apple representatives insist the culprit is a small item or particle that gets lodged between the keyboard and screen upon its closing, even when that explanation runs completely counter to users’ experiences.”

Migliaccio & Rathod LLP – a law firm – strongly disagrees and said the following.

“Migliaccio & Rathod LLP is currently investigating Apple over widespread reports that the retina display in their recent line of M1 MacBook laptops is vulnerable to screen cracks during normal usage. Many users allege that they have opened their devices from the closed position without applying any undue pressure, only to find dramatic cracks in the retina display, often accompanied by black bars running across the screen. Others report that the crack followed a simple adjustment of the screen’s viewing angle. In none of these cases would a reasonable consumer expect such activity to damage their device, let alone cause a screen crack that impairs its functionality […] Many suspect that the display is simply not sturdy enough to withstand the normal pressures of opening, closing, or adjusting its position, an issue for which Apple has provided zero forewarning. Whatever the case, users are left with little choice but to spend upwards of $600.00 to have their display repaired, with no guarantee that the screen crack defect won’t reoccur at a later date.”

The law firm is looking to get in touch with affected MacBook owners who come across the issue. If you’re an affected user and based in the US, you can email the company: [email protected] , or call the firm at (202) 470-3520

When it comes to personal experience, no one here at Pocketnow, nor any of our friends or family members reported the following problem. However, that doesn’t mean that the problem doesn’t exist. We’ll keep a close eye on the M1 MacBook Pro units that we already have lying around and let you know if we experience a similar issue. In the meantime, Jaime reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro After the Buzz, in case you are interested how it held up over the years since it was released.