According to a recent Nikkei Asian Review report, Apple is set to produce “millions” of AirPods wireless earphones for the first time in Vietnam in this quarter.

The number is estimated around 3 to 4 million units, or about 30 percent of its total production. Said production relocation will allegedly not extend to the AirPods Pro model, which are currently produced in China, alongside the rest of 70 percent of the regular AirPods.

The mass production of AirPods in Vietnam started as early as in March. The Vietnamese officials even granted special permits for a key Apple AirPods assembler to help the company bring in engineers to the country for smooth production during lockdowns Nikkei Asian Review source

Meanwhile, another report from Friday suggested that Apple will have to delay the new AirPods models until 2021, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, following reports of possible delays for the mini-LED iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro as well.

