Key Takeaways Apple will temporarily stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US due to a dispute over the blood oxygen sensor.

The decision is a result of an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo, and Apple is complying with the International Trade Commission's decision.

This ban does not affect Apple Watch SE 2 or the existing Apple Watch models with blood oxygen monitoring.

Today has been quite a day for Apple Watch news. We first learned that Apple is planning huge upgrades for the Apple Watch 10 next year. Then, a few hours later, the reliable Apple-focused website 9to5Mac revealed that Apple will temporarily stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US this week. According to the report, neither of the latest Apple Watch models will be available for purchase, and the reason behind this decision is a dispute related to the blood oxygen sensor in these wearables.

In an official statement, Apple revealed that the Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches will no longer be available for purchase on Apple's US online store starting from 12 PM Pacific Time on December 21, and in Apple retail stores after December 24. However, you can still buy these watches in other countries. You should be able to find them on Amazon and Best Buy while supplies last.

Related Get your new Apple Watch Series 9 for as low as $349 Score $50 instant savings on a new Apple Watch Series 9 and other great Apple products

Apple's decision to halt sales in the United States is a result of an ongoing patent dispute with medical tech company Masimo over the blood oxygen sensor tech used in these devices. In October, the International Trade Commission (ITC) sided with Masimo, sending the case to the Biden administration for a 60-day Presidential Review Period. While President Biden could overturn the decision, he hasn't done so yet.

With the Presidential Review Period set to end on December 25, 2023, Apple has announced that it is taking proactive steps to comply with the ITC's decision and will halt the sales of Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the country.

It is worth noting that the Apple Watch SE 2, which lacks this sensor, remains unaffected and will be available for purchase. Moreover, this development does not affect existing Apple Watch models with blood oxygen monitoring as the ITC ban pertains solely to the sale of new Apple Watch units.

The ban will take effect in a few days, but you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 right now. Plus, there are some great discounts on Amazon, bringing the Apple Watch's price down to as low as $329, making it an even more tempting purchase.

Grab the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 before they're gone!