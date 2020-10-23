Apple iPhone 12

Apple will soon open ‘Express’ stores to ease the iPhone 12 pickups. An Express store will have a wall built in front of the main store with sales counters protected by plexiglass. Plus, there will be a few shelves of accessories such as phone cases and AirPods. Apple will enable customers to make an appointment to pick up orders placed online. They can also interact with Apple’s technicians for customer service.

The latest development comes from Reuters who received the information from Apple’s retail SVP Deirdre O’Brien. “It’s a swifter way for us to serve customers. It allows us to maintain all the appropriate social distancing and maintain all of our health protocols within our stores,” she said.

Apple’s Express stores come at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in its key markets including the US and Europe. The company has 271 retail stores in the United States, and the new format could help it navigate a holiday sales challenge with the social distancing norms. They will allow Apple to take a cautious approach to re-opening its retail stores.

As of now, Apple has about 20 Express stores in the United States and Europe. It plans to expand to 50 across the two regions by the end of the month, says the report.

Apple’s iPhone 12 series is already arriving a month later than usual because of pandemic-related development delays. However, the phones are in huge demand. According to some estimates, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models managed to pile up between seven and nine million pre-orders during their first weekend on sale. The iPhone 12 is expected to lead this year’s iPhone sales.

You May Also Like
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord N10 5G key specs leaked ahead of rumored October 26 launch
Aside from the OnePlus Nord N10, the company could also launch a Nord N100.
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 leaks tip better zoom output, faster Face ID, and a ‘smooth’ sacrifice
Apple reportedly had to pick between two battery-draining features – 5G support or a 120Hz display. Apple chose 5G for the iPhone 12 series.
iPhone 12 Mini offers Bionic A14 upgrade and dual rear cameras starting at $699
iPhone 12 Mini will be up for pre-order starting November 6, and will hit the shelves November 16 onward in the US.