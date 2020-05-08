Apple shut down its retail stores back in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but the company is now preparing to open some of those in the US. An Apple representative has told CNBC that the company will put social distancing protocols in place and will also provide facilities such as temperature checks and face coverings for employees in those stores.

“We’re excited to begin reopening stores in the US next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska,” the Apple representative was quoted as saying “Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will.”

Notably, there are only six Apple Stores in the states mentioned above. The company mentioned that the “primary focus” of re-opening those stores will be to repair devices. Also, only a limited number of customers will be allowed in an Apple Store, so walk-in customers may face delays in getting an appointment.

Source: CNBC