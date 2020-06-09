We’ve been hearing rumors of Apple ditching Intel chips and using its own custom ARM-based processors in Mac hardware for quite a while now. Well those rumors might turn into reality this very month. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple will announce its shift to ARM-based Mac chips later this month at its annual developer conference.

The initiative, which is internally known as Kalamata, will be announced at WWDC that starts on June 22. However, the transition will begin starting next year, giving developers an ample amount of time to prepare for the change. Unsurprisingly, the architecture of custom ARM chips that will go inside future Macs is different from Intel’s silicon.

Apple reportedly made the decision after noticing slower performance gain with the new generation Intel chips. Moreover, internal tests have shown that Macs powered by custom ARM chips offer a higher performance gain compared to those from Intel, aside from being more power-efficient too. TSMC will make Apple’s custom Mac processors based on the 5nm process.

Apple is reportedly working on at least three different custom processors, likely based on their performance tier. Notably, one of the Mac chips is based on the A14 processor that will go inside the iPhone 12 series. Aside from the main processing unit, it will also come with a GPU and a Neural Engine for handling Machine Learning tasks.