Apple to likely regain second place, push Huawei back to third

Huawei is in a difficult situation, with its most anticipated fall flagship, the Mate 30 series, being affected by the U.S. ban. This materialized in the phone shipping without Google Services, something that will likely keep potential customers away when it will become available outside of China at an unknown later date. Huawei wanted to dethrone Samsung this year, to become the number one smartphone vendor, but, instead, it will likely fall back to the third place, according to a recent DigiTimes research.

Meanwhile, Apple and its recent iPhone 11 line-up are enjoying a very warm welcome on the market. The phones are performing well, to the point where production orders have been increased, according to reports.

Under the current status quo, Apple will likely recapture the second spot in the last quarter of 2019 — lost to Huawei in a little over a year ago — pushing Huawei back to the third spot in the global smartphone vendor ranking.