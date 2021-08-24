We heard a lot of rumors of the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops from Apple in the past few months, and they’re rumored to be announced sometime in September, or possibly in October. The new 14 and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro devices may offer similar performance, but may cost more.

A reputable leaker with a good track record said that the two new laptops will have the same “performance”, but later confirmed that both devices will be equipped with the upgraded Apple M1X chips, so there won’t be slightly slower or faster options, although Apple could still tweak the clock count to make more affordable versions (via 9to5Mac).

In the tweet, Dylan said the following:

“It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size […] Just so that everyone understands, I am referring to the 16 and 14 inch pros both having the same M1X.”

The only difference between the 14 and 16-inch devices would be, you guessed it, the display size, battery, and likely the starting CPU/GPU cores and clock count, storage, and perhaps memory. Both laptops will have the same configurable options as before, so the price could differ significantly, based on what you decide to equip the laptop with.

Dylan also warned that the same internal specifications would result in “a notable increase in price” over the current 13-inch model, The existing 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, while the Intel version starts at $1,799.

We’ll have to wait and see how this turns out, we heard multiple reports of the new MacBook Pro devices costing either the same, less or more, so it’s hard to go by rumors alone until we have some more leaks suggesting the same.

Our own Jaime just took another look at the 16-inch MacBook Pro “After the Buzz”, which is certainly worth checking out if you’re thinking about upgrading to either the previous 2019 model or the new upcoming one.

