Lately, we’ve heard rumors of a redesigned MacBook with Apple silicon set to debut next year, and that the transition to mini LED panels is also set to begin in 2021 as well. Now, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made some new predictions regarding Apple’s plan for the MacBook line in 2021 as well as 2022, and how the mini LED panels will quickly start appearing on Apple’s computing hardware.

MacBooks will adopt mini LED panels faster than iPad family

As per a new investor note (via 9to5Google), Apple is gearing up to launch two MacBook Pro models next year. Notably, both of them will feature a mini LED display and will also flaunt a fresh design. Kuo didn’t specify if both of these MacBook Pro models will use the in-house M-series silicon, or if they might be the last MacBooks with an Intel processor. Kuo has previously mentioned that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will likely arrive in the second or third quarter of 2021. Another report dating as far back as July mentioned that Apple will start the production of MacBooks with a mini LED display in 2021.

mini LED MacBooks will settle in faster than expected

Kuo predicts that the uptake of mini LED panels for the MacBook line will be higher than expected. The higher sales forecast for these machines can be attributed to the fact in-house silicon costs Apple a lesser amount of money compared to Intel chips, which means Apple can bear the higher cost of mini LED panels until the technology improves over the years and they eventually become cheaper. “Because the cost of Apple Silicon is significantly lower than that of Intel CPU, the use of Apple Silicon can offset the increased cost of using mini LED panels,” Kuo was quoted as saying in his investor note.

Redesigned MacBook Air with mini LED display arrives in 2022

The reputed analyst also mentioned that a “more affordable new MacBook Air” with mini LED display will make its way to the market in 2022. Kuo appears to be quite optimistic about the inclusion of mini LED screens on MacBooks, claiming that the adoption rate and shipment growth of MacBooks with mini LED displays are higher than that of the iPad family. “MacBook shipments will grow significantly by about 100% to 30–35 million units per year within three years thanks to the adoption of Apple Silicon and the all-new form factor design,” Kuo added.