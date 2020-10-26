Apple is planning to upgrade its truly wireless earphones lineup. A Bloomberg report says that the company could launch the 3rd gen AirPods and 2nd gen AirPods Pro in 2021. Further, it could also be working on a third HomePod model, which is said to sit in between the HomePod and recently launched HomePod Mini.

The report cites “people familiar with the plans” and goes on to say that Apple is working on two new models of its AirPods lineup. Both will be an upgrade over the current AirPods and AirPods Pro.

Reportedly, the design of 3rd gen Apple AirPods will be similar to the current AirPods Pro. This means it will have a shorter stem and replaceable ear tips. The company is touted to be working on improving the battery life of the device. Despite the design, the upcoming AirPods will not have higher-end AirPods Pro features like noise-cancellation.

Both the upcoming AirPods could embed an all-new wireless chip.

As for the Apple AirPods Pro, the tech giant is planning to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. The said design is in the testing phase with a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s ear. It is said to be similar to the designs from Samsung, Amazon, and Google.

The report goes on to say that integrating noise-cancellation, wireless antennas and microphones into a smaller AirPods Pro casing has proved challenging during development. It could result in a “less ambitious design” when the product is finalized.

The AirPods upgrade could be launched in the first half of 2021. Moreover, both these devices could be powered by a new wireless chip.