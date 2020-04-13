Earlier this year, we came across rumours claiming that a cheaper HomePod smart speaker is in the pipeline. Now, Bloomberg reports that a smaller and more affordable HomePod smart speaker will make its debut later this year.

Apple’s new HomePod will reportedly be half the size of its predecessor but will retain its design and form factor. Unfortunately, not much is known about the internal hardware or the compromises Apple is going to make in order to bring the price down.

The upcoming HomePod will reportedly debut in the second half of 2020 and will be priced competitively to take on the popular alternatives such as Google’s Home and Amazon’s Echo lineup. Apple is said to have been developing a more compact HomePod model for quite some time, but it kept getting delayed.

Source: Bloomberg