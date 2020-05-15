Apple is reportedly working on a new 10.8-inch iPad that will debut in the second half of 2020, says reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per an investor note obtained by Macrumors, GIS will be the key supplier of touch panels for the upcoming iPad.

In addition to it, Apple reportedly has an iPad Mini in the pipeline as well that will go official in the first half of 2021. The upcoming iPad Mini will have a display that will measure between 8.5 and 9-inch, but details about the rest of the package are not known at the moment.

Kuo adds that for the aforementioned iPads, Apple will follow a strategy similar to the iPhone SE. What this means is Apple will equip them with powerful processors but will cut a few corners to market them as affordable tablets in its lineup.

Via: Macrumors