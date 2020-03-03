Author
Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro in its lineup last year with a new 16-inch MacBook Pro model. As per a new report that cites reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple now plans to do the same with the old 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Kuo mentioned in his fresh investor note that Apple will launch a new 14.1-inch MacBook Pro later this year, and that it will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The upcoming 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will feature the new scissor switch Magic Keyboard.

More importantly, Apple’s 14.1-inch MacBook Pro will pack a mini LED display. The mini LED display will bring a host of advantages such as higher contrast ratio and brightness, deeper blacks, lower chances of degradation, and improved power efficiency.

Via: MacRumors

