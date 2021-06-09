Apple is on the way to shift its Mac products to the in-house M1 chip. It launched the M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini last year. The introduction of the M1 iMac followed it. Apple has been long rumored to be working on its Mac Pro with in-house silicon. However, a new report reveals that Apple could keep at least one Intel model in the upcoming Mac Pro lineup.

New Intel chips appropriate for a refreshed Mac Pro have been spotted in the Xcode 13 beta. Moreover, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has confirmed that Apple is planning to update its Intel-based Mac Pro. The chip data added to the beta is Intel’s third-generation Xeon Scalable processor, Ice Lake SP. This processor was announced back in April. As per Intel, the chip offers “advanced performance, security, efficiency, and built-in AI acceleration to handle IoT workloads and more powerful AI.”

According to a previous report, Apple is said to be working on a Mac Pro refresh, which is codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die. It is tipped that the company is planning to launch the upcoming product with an Apple silicon chip with as many as 32 high-performance cores, and not 32 or 64 but 128 cores for graphics!

The upcoming Mac Pro is claimed to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. Moreover, the chips are also tipped to include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. For context, the computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips.

“Buyers of the high-end Mac Pro desktop planned for next year will likely have a choice of two processors that are either twice or four times as powerful as the new high-end MacBook Pro chip,” said the Bloomberg report.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
macOS Monterey
How to install macOS Monterey developer beta on your Mac
Check out what you need to do to get the latest macOS Monterey software update running on your favorite iMac, MacBook Pro, and more
Universal Control lets you use the same keyboard and mouse for Mac and iPad
Universal Control lets you use the same keyboard and mouse for Mac and iPad
Apple has added a brand new way to control your devices seamlessly…
pocketnow ipad pro
Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and more devices are on sale
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where you can find the latest M1 iPad Pro, Macs, gaming monitors, and more on sale