Apple is on the way to shift its Mac products to the in-house M1 chip. It launched the M1-equipped MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini last year. The introduction of the M1 iMac followed it. Apple has been long rumored to be working on its Mac Pro with in-house silicon. However, a new report reveals that Apple could keep at least one Intel model in the upcoming Mac Pro lineup.

New Intel chips appropriate for a refreshed Mac Pro have been spotted in the Xcode 13 beta. Moreover, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman has confirmed that Apple is planning to update its Intel-based Mac Pro. The chip data added to the beta is Intel’s third-generation Xeon Scalable processor, Ice Lake SP. This processor was announced back in April. As per Intel, the chip offers “advanced performance, security, efficiency, and built-in AI acceleration to handle IoT workloads and more powerful AI.”

Apple has indeed been working on an update to the Intel Mac Pro. https://t.co/YgU8KaikeX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 8, 2021

According to a previous report, Apple is said to be working on a Mac Pro refresh, which is codenamed Jade 2C-Die and Jade 4C-Die. It is tipped that the company is planning to launch the upcoming product with an Apple silicon chip with as many as 32 high-performance cores, and not 32 or 64 but 128 cores for graphics!

The upcoming Mac Pro is claimed to come in 20 or 40 computing core variations, made up of 16 high-performance or 32 high-performance cores and four or eight high-efficiency cores. Moreover, the chips are also tipped to include either 64 core or 128 core options for graphics. For context, the computing core counts top the 28 core maximum offered by today’s Intel Mac Pro chips.

“Buyers of the high-end Mac Pro desktop planned for next year will likely have a choice of two processors that are either twice or four times as powerful as the new high-end MacBook Pro chip,” said the Bloomberg report.