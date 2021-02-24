The latest Apple rumors are usually talking about the new iPhone 13, a future iPhone with a foldable display, a MacBook Pro refresh, and a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. However, the latest report suggests that the new foldable iPhones could affect the iPad mini.

According to the latest report from MyDrivers, Apple may be planning on getting rid of its iPad mini to favor the arrival of a new and larger iPhone with stylus support. This is not the first time we get rumors claiming that Cupertino is working on giving stylus support to its smartphones since we have already heard that the foldable iPhone is expected to arrive with this feature. This foldable iPhone is expected to arrive with a 7.3 to 7.6-inch display diagonally, and rumors suggest that it may arrive until 2023, even though MyDriver is brave enough to claim that this foldable device would arrive in September 2022. Now, we can’t confirm or deny that a foldable device will replace the iPad mini, but it definitely seems that there’s a chance for both products to coexist.

Let’s remember that iPads keep evolving, and we may soon get to see more iPad models with smaller bezels, which means that we could soon get more display real state on a smaller canvas. Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is said to come with a clamshell design, which wouldn’t make it an iPad mini alternative. However, if we saw a design like the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or the recently launched Huawei Mate X2, it would be easier to believe. There is also information suggesting that Apple is getting help from LG to develop foldable displays for this new device, even though we can expect Samsung to be Apple’s primary supplier for OLED foldable displays. Previous rumors claim that Samsung has already provided Cupertino with several foldable panels to test on their foldable prototypes.

Source MyDrivers

Via GSM Arena