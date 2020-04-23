Apple Mail App
Up next
Author
Tags

Recently, a bug, which also exists on iPads was discovered that is said to have been exploited in at least six cybersecurity break-ins. An Apple spokesman acknowledged that a vulnerability exists in Apple’s software for email, the Mail app on iPhones and iPads.

The report says that the flaw has already been exploited by hackers against high-profile users. It was taking advantage of the vulnerability since January 2018 However, Apple reportedly declined to comment on the same.

The hack was executed when victims were sent a blank email message through the Mail app, which forced a crash and reset. As a result, the crash opened the door for hackers to steal other data on the device, such as photos and contact details.

Two independent security researchers who reviewed the discovery found the evidence credible.

Apple is planning to fix the flaw and it will be rolled out in a forthcoming update on millions of devices globally.

Source: Zecops
Via: Reuters

You May Also Like
Android 10 update

Android 10 for OPPO Reno2, Reno Z, F11 Pro, F11 and R17 starts rolling out

If you haven’t received a notification yet, check for the update manually in Settings.

We have a wide variety of Amazon products on sale right now

We have many deals available on Amazon.com. Right now, you can get several Amazon products on sale, as well as microSD cards, GoPro cameras, and more.
iPhone SE price in India

We are getting a larger iPhone SE Plus, just not this year

It seems that we would have to wait until 2021 to get a new iPhone SE Plus with a larger display and Touch ID