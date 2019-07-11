Apple to ditch the notch and develop in-display Touch ID sensor

It’s not the first time we’re hearing rumors about Apple ditching Face ID in order to return to Touch ID, in one form or another. First we heard about it in May, suggesting 2020 iPhones will do that, then again at the beginning of the month, granted, only for a possible Chinese model, in order to keep the costs down and stay competitive.

Now a third rumor on the topic surfaced as Apple-insider Ming-Chi Kuo said something along the lines of the first report from May. Apparently, at least one of the 2020 iPhones will reportedly have a smaller notch at the top with a larger screen-to-body ratio, and that will be achieved by reverting back to Touch ID from Face ID, and getting rid of the latter’s hardware components.

It’s unknown whether this design decision will affect all iPhone models, or just one (usually the Plus model is the one that’s different). Rumor has it Apple will have three OLED models in 2020, with 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch, and 6.1-inch displays. A fourth model has also been talked about, which would ditch Face ID, and would head to China, and Kuo could refer to this particular model.

Additionally, other reports mention that Apple’s screen suppliers are “actively developing full screens”, without notches along the top. We’ll have to wait and see what Apple is planning, as we get closer to next year, and the 2019 iPhones could be an early indication of things to come.