Apple to ditch butterfly keyboard, replace it with scissor mechanism

Apple’s butterfly keyboard has been a source of headache for many, and now it seems the iPhone-maker is finally ready to ditch it. According to a recent report, citing analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is about to replace it with “a new keyboard design based on scissor switches, offering durability and longer key travel”. The change is coming with the new 2019 MacBook Air, and the 2020 MacBook Pro.

The new scissor switch keyboard is a whole new design than anything previously seen in a MacBook, purportedly featuring glass fiber to reinforce the keys. — report

According to Kuo, the new keyboard will still be expensive, but it will be cheaper than the butterfly construction offered by Apple. However, Kuo believes that the new keyboard, together with the rest of the specs, will make the 2019 MacBook Air update more than just a spec-bump predicted by rumors.

