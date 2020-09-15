We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Today is the day. Apple is all set to host its Time Flies event. The name probably signifies that Apple will be launching the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air model. Moreover, it is being speculated that the company might introduce an affordable Watch variant called the Apple Watch SE. However, the company is unlikely to reveal the iPhone 12 series at the event. It will be livestreamed through the dedicated Apple Events site, and will begin at 10 AM PDT / 10:30 PM IST / 1 PM EST. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Moreover, you can watch it below:

Apple hasn’t revealed what it will be announcing at the event today. However, it is speculated to launch the Apple Watch Series 6. It is said to have an in-built oxygen meter to measure oxygen levels — alongside offering pulse tracking and heart rate monitoring. So far, we have come across multiple reports claiming that the ability to measure blood oxygen level will finally arrive on the device.

Further, Apple introduced a native sleep tracking feature with watchOS 7, and it will likely make its way to the Apple Watch Series 6. The upcoming devices are likely to pack a bigger battery as well. Further, Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to combine heart rate and blood oxygen level data to detect if users are hyperventilating and identify if they’re having a panic attack.

An affordable Apple Watch SE will likely be launched as well. It is speculated to come in two sizes – 40mm and 42mm – both of which will be offered in GPS-only and cellular variants. It is tippe to look like Watch Series 4, but it will sacrifice ECG and an always-on display to keep the price in check.

Moreover, Apple is expected to introduce an iPad Air 3 successor. For reference, the device was launched in March last year. The new model could feature a design similar to that of the iPad Pro series. Plus, there are rumors floating around that Apple could launch a new service called Apple One that would offer Apple Music and Apple TV+.

You May Also Like
Apple’s latest iPad Air, MacBook Pros and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Best Buy, B&H and Amazon, where you can find the latest iPad Air, the MacBook Pro and more devices on sale
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a new Apple Shopping event, and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, an Apple shopping event and more devices on sale
HUAWEI Watch Fit
HUAWEI Watch Fit with rectangular AMOLED display goes global
It is claimed to last 10 days on a single charge and provides 12 hours of backup on the GPS mode.