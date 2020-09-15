Today is the day. Apple is all set to host its Time Flies event. The name probably signifies that Apple will be launching the Watch Series 6 and iPad Air model. Moreover, it is being speculated that the company might introduce an affordable Watch variant called the Apple Watch SE. However, the company is unlikely to reveal the iPhone 12 series at the event. It will be livestreamed through the dedicated Apple Events site, and will begin at 10 AM PDT / 10:30 PM IST / 1 PM EST. It will also be livestreamed on YouTube. Moreover, you can watch it below:

Apple hasn’t revealed what it will be announcing at the event today. However, it is speculated to launch the Apple Watch Series 6. It is said to have an in-built oxygen meter to measure oxygen levels — alongside offering pulse tracking and heart rate monitoring. So far, we have come across multiple reports claiming that the ability to measure blood oxygen level will finally arrive on the device.

Further, Apple introduced a native sleep tracking feature with watchOS 7, and it will likely make its way to the Apple Watch Series 6. The upcoming devices are likely to pack a bigger battery as well. Further, Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to combine heart rate and blood oxygen level data to detect if users are hyperventilating and identify if they’re having a panic attack.

An affordable Apple Watch SE will likely be launched as well. It is speculated to come in two sizes – 40mm and 42mm – both of which will be offered in GPS-only and cellular variants. It is tippe to look like Watch Series 4, but it will sacrifice ECG and an always-on display to keep the price in check.

Moreover, Apple is expected to introduce an iPad Air 3 successor. For reference, the device was launched in March last year. The new model could feature a design similar to that of the iPad Pro series. Plus, there are rumors floating around that Apple could launch a new service called Apple One that would offer Apple Music and Apple TV+.