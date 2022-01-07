Apple testing several foldable iPhone prototypes, but launch still years away

We all want to see an iPhone with a foldable display from Apple. While the companies such as Samsung and even OPPO have embraced the foldable display tech, Apple — one of the biggest smartphone manufacturer — is yet to make a move. Popular Apple leaker Dylan, who believes that iPhone 14 will ship with a hole-punch camera and Face ID sensor under the display, has said that Apple is testing a few foldable iPhone prototypes.

According to Dylan, Apple is concerned about the foldable display technology, as well as the market for smartphones with a foldable display. He says that Apple is "definitely" testing multiple iPhone prototypes with a foldable display. However, "too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology." In addition, he says that Apple is also worried about how the market is moving. He says that Apple is concerned if "foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence."

According to Dylan, Apple wants to be sure that a foldable design isn't a "regression from the current form factor of the ‌iPhone‌." While some rumors have indicated that Apple will launch its first-ever foldable smartphone in 2023, but it seems that Apple is waiting to see it out, according to Dylan's latest comments.

Do you think Apple will launch a foldable iPhone soon? If yes, what are your expectations from it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Via: MacRumors