Apple is tipped to be prepping to launch a new music service soon. It is rumored that we could get a new HiFi streaming option for Apple Music as soon as Tuesday, that is, tomorrow. The music service was recently spotted on the Beta version of Music Apple for Android. Now, Apple has gone ahead and teased an upcoming major announcement for Apple Music.

As spotted by MacRumors, the Browse tab in the Music app has started displaying a teaser. It says, “Get ready – music is about to change forever.” The headline is mentioned under the ‘Coming Soon’ tag. Plus, there is an accompanying “Tune-In Video” that shows an animated ‌Apple Music‌ logo. According to the rumors, Apple could be preparing to launch a new “HiFi” tier of ‌Apple Music‌. It is said to come with lossless audio and a Spatial audio experience on compatible hardware.

The first time we received information about Apple Music getting HiFi streaming options was within the iOS 14.6 beta. It is said that the Apple Music app will gain HiFi streaming options in the near future to join or to replace one of the current options. As per the rumors, the lossless audio files preserve every detail of the original file. Plus, these files will obviously use significantly more space on your device. 10 GB of space could store approximately: – 3000 songs at high quality – 1000 songs with lossless – 200 songs with hi-res lossless.

But should you care about the update? As my colleague, Anton, pointed out, 256kbps currently in use is more than enough for most people. Even the AirPods Max won’t be able to benefit from a lossless format. This is because it too, has its limitation, and, “as a rule of thumb, anything connected via Bluetooth will likely bottleneck the experience.“