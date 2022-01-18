Apple takes the crown as it ships most smartphones in Q4 2021

Apple managed to deliver some impressive results once again, and it accounted for more than 22-percent of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2021. A new report highlights there is strong demand for the new iPhone 13 series, and Samsung managed to take the second spot, down from the first spot in Q3 2021.

Canalys released a new report that highlights the smartphone vendors who shipped the most devices in the last quarter of 2021. Apple managed to grab the first position as it accounted for 22-percent of worldwide smartphone shipments, while Samsung managed to deliver 20-percent, and Xiaomi 12-percent. OPPO is in fourth place with 9-percent, and vivo managed to deliver 8-percent, one percent less than in Q4 2020. Sanyam Chaurasia, Canalys analyst, said the following:

“Apple is back at the top of the smartphone market after three quarters, driven by a stellar performance from the iPhone 13, [...] Apple saw unprecedented iPhone performance in Mainland China, with aggressive pricing for its flagship devices keeping the value proposition strong. Apple’s supply chain is starting to recover, but it was still forced to cut production in Q4 amid shortages of key components and could not make enough iPhones to meet demand. In prioritized markets, it maintained adequate delivery times, but in some markets its customers had to wait to get their hands on the latest iPhones.”

Apple regained its position and shipped more devices than Samsung, becoming the top smartphone vendor in the last quarter. The overall smartphone market grew one percent globally, which is likely due to the supply chain issues and the chip shortages that are affecting all industries and businesses worldwide. Large car manufacturers, Sony, Microsoft, and nearly all of the smartphone OEMs face shortages and long waits to get their hands on certain components, resulting in delayed shipments and production.