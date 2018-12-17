Apple (and suppliers) ready for $9 billion court battle with Qualcomm

Apple and Qualcomm are set to hash out a patent lawsuit starting in April. Already, we’ve seen iPhone import and sales bans enacted in China upon Qualcomm’s behest, claiming that it is owed billions in royalties from suppliers including Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron. The other side has been more or less silent with most of the arguing done in legal briefs.

That said, no matter how quietly Apple is going about its business, its contractors still have business to handle. The group’s lead attorney, Ted Boutrous of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, says that his clients are ready to fight for the $9 billion in damages they say they deserve.

Boutrous once again refuted former Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf’s claim in July that it and Apple were negotiating a settlement.

“To the extent Qualcomm has indicated there have been licensing discussions with the contract manfuacturers, they’ve basically made the same sort of unreasonable demands that got them to where they are right now,” Boutrous told Reuters, “which impose significant preconditions to even discuss a new arrangement.”

The manufacturers are also making an antitrust allegation against the way Qualcomm structured its royalties for two patents — if they succeed in court, they may earn up to an extra $18 billion.