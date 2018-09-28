iOS

Apple sued over iMessage, FaceTime encryption patent infringement

Contents
iMessage

A new report reveals that Finnish company MPH Technologies got Apple sued over patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Finland’s MPH Technologies claims that Apple is infringing upon eight of its patents. The Cupertino company has been allegedly using these patents for secure messaging functionality within iMessage and FaceTime.

The company that got Apple sued claims that it tried, and failed, to license these patents to Apple in 2016 and 2017. Apparently, Apple’s VPN “technology used for MDM solutions among enterprise and educational customers” is also infringing on its patents.

MPH claims that the iPhone-maker has applied its technology to products using macOS, iOS and watchOS. Apple’s in-house counsel recommended the company in 2017 to send a letter to MPH stating that Apple doesn’t believe “a license is required, as the asserted patents are not infringed and/or invalid as MPH appears to be interpreting the claims”.

Communication has allegedly ended last year, and now MPH is seeking “undetermined compensation” for infringement, as well as a permanent injunction prohibiting further use of the eight patents.

You can read more at the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Source
AppleInsider
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Apple, FaceTime, imessage, iOS, iOS 12, iPhone, Legal, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.