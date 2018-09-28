Apple sued over iMessage, FaceTime encryption patent infringement

A new report reveals that Finnish company MPH Technologies got Apple sued over patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Finland’s MPH Technologies claims that Apple is infringing upon eight of its patents. The Cupertino company has been allegedly using these patents for secure messaging functionality within iMessage and FaceTime.

The company that got Apple sued claims that it tried, and failed, to license these patents to Apple in 2016 and 2017. Apparently, Apple’s VPN “technology used for MDM solutions among enterprise and educational customers” is also infringing on its patents.

MPH claims that the iPhone-maker has applied its technology to products using macOS, iOS and watchOS. Apple’s in-house counsel recommended the company in 2017 to send a letter to MPH stating that Apple doesn’t believe “a license is required, as the asserted patents are not infringed and/or invalid as MPH appears to be interpreting the claims”.

Communication has allegedly ended last year, and now MPH is seeking “undetermined compensation” for infringement, as well as a permanent injunction prohibiting further use of the eight patents.

