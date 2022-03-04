'Apple Studio Display' reportedly under development with 7K resolution

Apple introduced Pro Display XDR back in 2019. The company has been rumored to be working on a cheaper version of Pro Display XDR which will cost less than the version launched three years ago. But, according to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple is developing another display behind the scenes which will sit on top of the Pro Display XDR.

According to the report, this display will be called 'Apple Studio Display'. It's not clear if it's a replacement of the Pro Display XDR or a new option in the lineup with distinctive features, but the report says that it will come with even higher-end specs than the original one. 9to5Mac says that the Apple Studio Display will feature a 7K resolution display.

For reference, Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch 6K display with 218 PPI. The exact display size of the Studio Display isn't known, but if Apple goes ahead with the same screen size, the Display Studio will boast a higher PPI of 245. The display, with the internal code number of J327, will have A13 Bionic chip inside. This chip will be used to handle display tasks, and the display itself isn't expected to run macOS natively. Instead, it will be pairable with other Mac devices such as Mac Pro and Mac mini, just like the Pro Display XDR.

There's no word on when Apple could introduce Apple Display Studio. But, the company is hosting a special event on March 8, 2022, where it is expected to announce new Macs. There have been no rumors of Apple debuting the Studio Display at the Peek Performance event, but you never know.

Source: 9to5Mac