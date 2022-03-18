Apple Studio Display is running iOS 15.4

Earlier today, we shared that the new Apple Studio Display is having issues with the camera as it produces low-quality images and video, which appears to be a bug. Apple is already aware of the issue, and announced that it would roll out a software update that will fix the problem. In the past few hours, a user discovered that the Studio Display software isn’t as custom as we thought, and it’s running the full-fledged iOS 15.4 software, which can also be found on the latest iPhone SE 2022 smartphone and other devices.

Daring Fireball (via MacRumors) discovered that the new Apple Studio Display is running the full-fledged iOS 15.4 software, which can also be found on the iPhone 13 series and the recently announced iPhone SE 2022. When John Gruber went into the Graphics and Display settings, Gruber found that the software version is 15.4 (Build 19E241). He says, “That’s iOS 15.4 right down to the build number — 19E241 is the same build number as iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4.”

For those unaware, the Apple Studio Display is equipped with the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which also powers the iPhone 11 series of smartphones. It was a little surprising to see Apple equip a previous smartphone flagship chipset in a monitor, but it made a lot of sense; it has plenty of power to process high-quality content, and it’s also used to power Center Stage and other camera and monitor features.

In other but related news, the iPhone SE 2022 and the new iPad Air 5th generation are now available in stores, and you can buy the new affordable iPhone from $429 in the US, and the iPad Air 5th generation from $599.