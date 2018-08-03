Apple will soon start having a hard time in China, sources claim

Unnamed industry sources quoted by DigiTimes claim that Apple will soon start to have a hard time in China. Domestic smartphone manufacturers are determined to regain control over their home market. These sources claim that we will soon witness iPhone shipments drop, as Chinese competitors are releasing high-end models to counter Apple’s offerings. Spearheaded by Huawei, OPPO and Vivo are releasing more expensive high-end devices, targeting the US$650 segment. These models not only bring flagship features, but also technological advancements, like triple-cameras in case of Huawei, or pop-up cameras in case of OPPO.

Apple reported a record quarter at the beginning of the month. The immediate effect was the market reacting, stock prices going up, and Apple becoming the first US company to hit the $1 trillion mark. Despite ramping up its smartphone shipments to 32.11 million in China in the first half of 2018, the trillion company is only third after OPPO (38 million units), and Vivo (35.5 million). The information comes from date compiled by Sigmaintell, cited by DigiTimes.

The smartphone market in China, for the first half of the year, has plummeted 17.8% compared to the previous period. Still, we’re talking about a market that devours 196 million units in a weak semester. Despite only being third, Apple managed to grab the no. 1 spot for sales value, according to Sigmaintell. Because of the higher prices for Apple products, iPhone revenues amounted to CNY172.7 billion (US$25.238 billion).