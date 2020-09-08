The newest chapter of the Apple vs Epic Games drama has just been revealed. Both companies are waiting for a preliminary injunction hearing that will decide if the Fortnite app will be allowed back on Apple’s App Store, but things have taken an interesting turn. It seems that Apple has decided to make Epic Games pay for their actions, literally.

We could see the Apple vs Epic games issue rise to new dimensions, as Apple has filed counterclaims and responses against Epic Games. Cupertino is requesting damages for breach of contract and other counts, trying to get back all the money Fortnite collected through its payment system. Apple also claims that Epic’s lawsuit is “nothing more than a basic disagreement over money.”

“Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the ‌App Store‌. Epic’s demands for special treatment and cries of “retaliation” cannot be reconciled with its flagrant breach of contract and its own business practices, as it rakes in billions by taking commissions on game developers’ sales and charging consumers up to $99.99 for bundles of “V-Bucks.”

“For years, Epic took advantage of everything the ‌App Store‌ had to offer. It availed itself of the tools, technology, software, marketing opportunities, and customer reach that Apple provided so that it could bring games like Infinity Blade and Fortnite to Apple customers all over the world. It enjoyed the tremendous resources that Apple pours into its ‌App Store‌ to constantly innovate and create new opportunities for developers and experiences for customers, as well as to review and approve every app, keeping the ‌App Store‌ safe and secure for customers and developers alike.”

At this moment, we can’t tell just how much money Apple may want to claim in damages from Epic, but we know that Cupertino said in the filing that Epic Games had earned over $600 million from its App Store. On the other hand, Epic is still looking to get Fortnite back on the store, with the direct payment option that goes against Apple’s policies. Now, we only have to wait until September 28, when the preliminary injunction hearing is set to take place. If you’re curious, you can take a look at Apple’s complete filing by clicking on this link. It will also help you understand Apple’s perspective on the issue at hand.

Source CNBC

Via MacRumors