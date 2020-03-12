Up next
Coronavirus is changing our lives more than we would want or expect. Now it seems that more companies are trying their best to keep their employees and customers from getting infected. Apple has already closed all of its retail stores in coronavirus hot zones, but it could take things even further.

According to a new report from Business Insider, Apple will limit their employees from offering Apple Watch and AirPods try-ons to avoid possible infections of their employees and other customers. Yes, customers may still ask to try on these devices, which are getting extra cleanings throughout the day. Apple has also introduced hand sanitizing stations and made changes to the Genius Bar and cubes in the Forum area to create more space between customers. Apple Stores in the US and other countries are still open. However, all stores in China and Italy are closed for the time being.

Source MacRumors

Via Business Insider

