More and more Apple Stores will start to reopen their doors this month. We recently saw that Apple was reopening its only Apple Store in Austria, while it also managed to open 21 out of its 22 stores in Australia. Now, it seems that Apple will also reopen its stores in Germany in the following days.

Apple has announced that it will be reopening its stores in Germany on May 11. At first, Apple Stores will start by focusing on Genius Bar service and support, while incorporating enhanced health and safety measures that will help possible COVID-19 infections. Customers will have their body temperature checked before entering the stores, and there will also be a limit on how many customers can be insider a store at the same time. Social distancing and reduced operation hours will also be applied. Apple will also be posting specific working hour schedules for each location on its website. Earlier today, we also received information that several Apple Stores will reopen their doors in the US next week, but we are still expecting specific dates.

Source MacRumors