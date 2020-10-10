A couple of weeks ago, we received information claiming that Apple would launch its new iPhone 12 lineup on October 13. Last week, Jon Prosser posted a tweet, where he claimed that Apple would be getting ready to ship its new iPhone to distributors as soon as this past Monday. The first information was confirmed, as Apple recently posted an invitation for its next digital-only event. The second could not be entirely accurate, as Apple Stores may have started to receive new devices, but these would be the new iPad Air models.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, shipments of a new Apple device have started to arrive at Apple Stores “for opening at a later date.” These are expected to be the newest iPad Air model, which may go on sale at some point in October, as he believes that it’s too early for the iPhones to be arriving in stores.

Shipments of new devices have started landing at Apple stores for opening at a later date — likely the iPad Airs going on sale this month. Too early for the iPhones. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 9, 2020

The latest iPad Air model was presented during Apple’s September 15 event, but unfortunately, we didn’t get a specific launch date for this device. This new device will come with the same Apple A14 Bionic chip as the upcoming iPhone lineup, so maybe Apple has decided to wait until after the iPhone 12 is available to release it. That way, it would also prevent benchmark scores and further details of the chip from being leaked ahead of the iPhone presentation.

Maybe thing’s would’ve been different if Apple had managed to launch its new iPhones in September, as it has done in previous years. Whatever the case, we might see the iPad Air be officially released after the October 13 event, or maybe when the iPhone 12 becomes available for purchase. Now, if you want to know everything that will happen during next week’s Apple event, you should look at the latest leak that details everything we are supposed to receive.

Source MacRumors