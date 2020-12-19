Since early last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has been affecting the tech world when it caused several major events to be canceled or postponed. It has also made us enter a new way of life, where we’ve had to make some changes to coexist with the virus. Some of those changes include all-digital product launches, more people working from home, and we have also seen several stores shut their doors to keep their employees and customers safe. That’s precisely what Apple is doing with its Apple Stores, once again.

We have seen how Apple Stores have been reopening their doors around the world, but a recent rise in Covid-19 cases has forced Apple to close several locations. Cupertino has closed nearly 100 of its stores during the holiday season, which leaves 401 Apple Stores open out of the 509 locations around the world. Now, if you’re looking for an open store in the US, you will most likely find that it is limited to Express storefront pickup of orders you make online.

Just yesterday, Apple closed two of its stores in Los Angeles, with eleven more stores closing today, with no word as to when they might open their doors again. Since earlier this month, all of Southern California is under stay-at-home order, but this order doesn’t force non-essential stores to close. This means that malls and stores are still working wire reduced capacity. However, Apple may have decided to close its stores to protect its employees.

I update my COVID-19 Apple Store tracker every day with the latest opening and closing information. Today I added a public map that details which locations have added Express storefronts: https://t.co/sDQBMRsxtn pic.twitter.com/72Nva8SiJg — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) December 18, 2020

If you’re looking to find out if an Apple Store is open close to where you live, you may want to look at the Apple Store tracker information map. It will let you know which locations are still open, which stores are operating with Express storefront pickups, and which are currently closed.

Source MacRumors

Via 9to5Mac