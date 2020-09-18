It is finally happening. Apple has today announced that it is launching the official online Apple Store in India. The Apple Store online will go live in India on September 23, offering the company’s full range of products and support services directly to customers across the country for the first time. While customers in the US and a majority of other markets have enjoyed the convenience of buying products and availing services from Apple’s online store, those living in India had to rely on third-party resellers and authorized retail partners to buy goods and reach out for after-sales services. Now, that hassle is finally ending as the official Apple Store goes online in India next week.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People said. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

Aside from configuring new Mac hardware and buying other Apple hardware, customers will also be able to avail support in both English and Hindi language. The online Apple Store will also be offering financing options as well as trade-in program, and will also be able to avail exclusive discounts on Apple products and services. Plus, students will get special pricing for Apple’s offerings, likely under the Education umbrella program for selling Apple devices to students. In addition to it, the Apple Store will also offer signature gift wrap and personalized engraving for a handful of products such as AirPods, iPad and the Apple Pencil.

And in view of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the Apple Store online will adopt the policy of contactless delivery without any additional cost. Apple has had a presence in India for over two decades and has also been manufacturing iPhones in the country for a while now. Here’s everything that the online Apple Store will offer in India:

Get 1:1 advice from an Apple Specialist while buying new products

Free no-contact delivery across the country.

Avail student discounts.

Pay via debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, or opt for EMI-based financing options.

Trade-in your old iPhone to buy a new one.

Customize your Mac the way you want.

Buy Apple Care+ to extend the warranty of your Apple products

Support for hardware or software issues from an Apple expert over a call or chat

