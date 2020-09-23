Apple Online Store is now live in India giving customers the ability to purchase products directly from the Apple Store. The company is offering financing options, student discounts, and trade-ins on eligible products. For reference, up till now, Apple products used to sell through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart and Apple authorized retailers. In contrast, now customers can purchase Apple devices straight from the company store.

Coming to the Apple Online Store offerings, you can get in touch with an Apple Specialists through call or chat for advice or support on a particular product. Moreover, you can custom-configure your Macs. As for the specialists, they can help customers in setting up their new devices too. For now, the support if being offered in English and Hindi.

There’s also a trade-in program for iPhones. You can exchange any eligible smartphone for credit towards a new iPhone. For this process, you’ll need to answer a few questions and the store will provide a trade-in value up to Rs. 35,000. It can be used towards getting a new iPhone. The company says trade-in values will vary based on the condition, year, and configuration of your device you’re trading in. Further, not all devices are eligible.

The Apple Store Online is also offering special discount prices for students. It brings the price of the MacBook Air base variant from around Rs 92,000 to Rs 83,000. There are discounts on accessories and the company’s extended warranty programme, AppleCare+ too. There are multiple modes of payments including credit and debit cards, credit card EMI, UPI, RuPay, net banking, and credit card on delivery option.

Further, the company is offering a cashback of 6 percent (up to Rs 10,000) of the cart value on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The offer is valid till October 16 for cart value of Rs 20,900 or more.

While Apple says it will ship products within 72 hours, some Mac products are showing shipping times of up to a month. For instance, the MacBook Air shipping date is October 1-8 (for a Noida pincode) if you order one today, September 23. You can visit the Apple Store Online here.